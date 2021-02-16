Swiss National Bank Has $141.01 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Match Group worth $141,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.73. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

