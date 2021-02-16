Swiss National Bank Has $152.06 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of KLA worth $152,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $331.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.32. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $334.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

