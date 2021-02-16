Swiss National Bank Has $153.18 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 177,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of TC Energy worth $153,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 150,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

