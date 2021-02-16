Swiss National Bank Has $160.57 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $160,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,772,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $544.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $545.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

