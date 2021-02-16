Swiss National Bank Has $162.59 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Lululemon Athletica worth $162,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $342.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

