Swiss National Bank Has $166.85 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Twilio worth $166,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,292,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,570 shares of company stock worth $61,385,607. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $435.29 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $441.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.78 and its 200-day moving average is $307.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.13.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

