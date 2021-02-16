Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Zimmer Biomet worth $120,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 813,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,640,000 after acquiring an additional 75,338 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

