Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $135,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

Shares of ORLY opened at $433.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

