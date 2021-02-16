Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Twitter worth $161,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

