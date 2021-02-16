Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of IQVIA worth $129,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $192.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

