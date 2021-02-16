Swiss National Bank Sells 113,100 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,679,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Exelon worth $155,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

