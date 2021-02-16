Swiss National Bank Sells 13,400 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Parker-Hannifin worth $132,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $276.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

