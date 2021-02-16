Swiss National Bank Sells 15,600 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $138,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

