Swiss National Bank Sells 19,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Constellation Brands worth $138,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.62.

STZ opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

