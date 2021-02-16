Swiss National Bank Sells 24,100 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,447 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Xilinx worth $130,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

