Swiss National Bank Sells 27,200 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of PPG Industries worth $128,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.