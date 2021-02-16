Swiss National Bank Sells 33,900 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Cadence Design Systems worth $143,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,666 shares of company stock worth $13,010,795 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

