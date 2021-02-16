Swiss National Bank Sells 449,700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,755,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 449,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Ford Motor worth $129,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 198,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 165,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 26.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -286.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

