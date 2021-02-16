Swiss National Bank Sells 4,600 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of CoStar Group worth $137,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $939.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $905.05 and a 200-day moving average of $869.14.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.