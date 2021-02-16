Swiss National Bank Sells 51,700 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Sysco worth $135,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.