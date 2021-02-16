Swiss National Bank Sells 7,700 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.67% of Church & Dwight worth $144,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.