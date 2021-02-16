Swiss National Bank Sells 8,500 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Align Technology worth $151,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Align Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $609.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $559.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.