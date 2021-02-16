Swiss National Bank Sells 86,400 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of eBay worth $146,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 14.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 86,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in eBay by 19.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

EBAY opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

