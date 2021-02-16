Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Cintas worth $121,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.