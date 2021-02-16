Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Workday worth $160,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,073,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 297,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,330,000 after purchasing an additional 138,420 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $281.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.61. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

