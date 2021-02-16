Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Trane Technologies worth $131,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

