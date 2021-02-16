SWYFT (SWYFTT) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $26,980.28 and $9,855.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

SWYFT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

