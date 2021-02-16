Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $43.68.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYKE. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.
Sykes Enterprises Company Profile
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.
