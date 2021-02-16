Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYKE. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

