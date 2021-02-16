Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Saleel Awsare Sells 1,769 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,590. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Synaptics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

