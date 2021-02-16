Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential downside of 41.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,593. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.