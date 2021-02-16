Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.35

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.35 and last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 1259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $129,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Insiders have sold 3,315,453 shares of company stock valued at $204,340,415 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

