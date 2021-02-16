SynLev Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $259,029.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SynLev has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One SynLev token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.00262500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00081313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00423941 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00185317 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

SynLev Token Trading

