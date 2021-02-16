Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $292.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $293.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.