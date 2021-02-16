Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.57.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.51. 23,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,100. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $293.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.34 and a 200 day moving average of $231.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 568.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

