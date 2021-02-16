Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.57.

Synopsys stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $293.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 536,678 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

