Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $330.00 at UBS Group

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $260.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $292.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.20. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 293,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.