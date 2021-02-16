Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $330.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $301.06 and last traded at $298.86, with a volume of 9353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.09.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.20. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

