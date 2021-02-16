Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,936 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 851,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

SNV opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

