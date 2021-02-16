Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.45

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 8482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

