T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,968 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $57,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after buying an additional 636,349 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $123.68 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

