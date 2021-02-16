T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

T3M Inc (OTCMKTS:TTTM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. T3M shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 40,100 shares changing hands.

T3M Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTTM)

T3 Motion, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electric motor powered personal mobility vehicles to the professional and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers the T3 Series and the T3i Series ESV, which are three-wheel, front wheel drive, stand-up, electric personal mobility vehicles primarily for public and private security personnel.

