Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRHC opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRHC. Truist cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $280,385.97. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 743,684 shares in the company, valued at $40,910,056.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $785,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,993 shares of company stock worth $5,484,287 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

