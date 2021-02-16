Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Market Capitalization Hits $13.23 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $13.23 million and $585,460.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

