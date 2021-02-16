Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TBND) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TBND) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

