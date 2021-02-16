Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.