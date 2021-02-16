Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.08 Million

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post $194.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.90 million and the lowest is $183.40 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $233.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $683.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.00 million to $749.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $938.95 million, with estimates ranging from $886.30 million to $985.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $744.52 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.