Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 5.6%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.67. 1,243,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 958,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $785.98 million, a P/E ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Talos Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.