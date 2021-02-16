Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.18

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 1158042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$555.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

