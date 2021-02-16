Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Update

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,840,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 47,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 40.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -353.66 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 800,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,726,000 after buying an additional 782,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.