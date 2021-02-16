Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 6.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $30,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 100,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.61. 361,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average is $175.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

